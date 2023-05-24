Abhinav Sharma, Ayesha win carrom titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Abhinav Sharma from GMSSS-16 defeated Alfaiz from Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, (11-7), while Ayesha from St Stephen’s-45 outclassed Shayna (20-3) in the boys’ and girls’ singles finals, respectively, on the concluding day of the 5th Inter-School Carrom Championship at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, here today.