Abhinav Sharma, Ayesha win carrom titles

Chandigarh, May 23
Abhinav Sharma from GMSSS-16 defeated Alfaiz from Gurukul Global, Mani Majra, (11-7), while Ayesha from St Stephen’s-45 outclassed Shayna (20-3) in the boys’ and girls’ singles finals, respectively, on the concluding day of the 5th Inter-School Carrom Championship at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st