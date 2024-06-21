Abhishek, Aryan steer Knights to win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

A timely unbeaten 76-run stand between Abhishek Kumar and Aryan Bhatia helped Agri Kings’Knights log a two-wicket win over Royal Phantoms during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Chasing the 166-run target, Knights were struggling 91/8, when Kumar and Bhatia took the charge to ensure full points from the outing. Kumar remained contributed 53 off 27 balls, with seven boundaries and two sixes, while Bhatia added 23 off 13 balls, studded with four boundaries.

Opener Sahaj Dhawan (25 off 13 balls, with four boundaries and one six) was another notable scorer along with Yuvi Goyal and Varinder Singh Lohat, who contributed 16 runs each. Vikrant Rana and Kartik Chadha claimed two wickets each, while Sohraab Dhaliwal, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa and Kunwar Hirdanshu Kuckreja took one wicket each.

Earlier, the Phantoms posted 166/2 in the allotted 20 overs as Anmolpreet Singh (65 off 52 balls, with five boundaries and one six) and Ridham Satyawan (63 off 40 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes) remain the main scorers for the side. Vaibhav Kalra (21) and Jaskaranvir Singh Paul (14) were the other main scorers.

Meanwhile, in a low-scoring match, JK Super Strikers defeated Trident Stallions by six wickets. The Stallions were bundled out at 100 runs and in reply, Strikers’ opener Karteek Sharma (58 off 34 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes) helped the side achieve win.

