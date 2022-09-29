 Abhishek shines in PCC win over Goa : The Tribune India

JP Atray meet

Abhishek shines in PCC win over Goa

Arjun Tendulkar (centre), along with his Goa CA teammates, shakes hand with Punjab players after a match in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Left-arm opener Abhishek Sharma scored an unbeaten innings to help Punjab Cricket Club defeat Goa Cricket Association by nine wickets in the ongoing 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament being played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Chasing Goa’s 199 runs, Sharma scored 86 off 68 balls, with nine boundaries and five sixes, to help his side pull off an easy win on their home turf. Prabhsimran Singh (24 off 19 balls) and Anmolpreet Singh (11 off 18 balls) were the two other main scorers. Felia Alemao claimed the only wicket for the bowling side. Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also bowled for Goa.

Arjun Tendulkar scores unbeaten 35 runs

Earlier, batting first, Goa scored 118 runs before getting allout in 33 overs. Eknath Kerkar (40 off 63 balls, with 3 boundaries) was the main scorer for the side. His innings was ably supported by Tendulkar, who posted an unbeaten 35 off 47 balls, with two boundaries and as many sixes. Baltej Singh claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Mayank Markande (2/30), Harpreet Brar (2/20) and Ramandeep Singh (1 /26) were the other main wicket takers. Baltej was named man of the match. The winning team claimed four points.

Raman slams ton in

UTCA victory

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, team registered a six-wicket win over Baroda at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Batting first, Baroda scored 266/5 in 50 overs. And in reply, UTCA scored 267/4 in 47.3 overs with the help of Raman Bishnoi, who scored 111 off 118 balls, with five boundaries and six sixes. UTCA claimed four points.

In another match, Delhi Capital registered a 35-run win over JKCA. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals scored 151 runs before getting all out in 43.4 overs. Shivam Sharma (40), Ashutosh Sharma (23), Yugal Saini (20), Vikas Solanki (19) and Mayank Rawat (14) were the main contributors for Delhi Capitals. Vishal and Govind claimed three wickets each for the bowling side, while Dhruv Singh claimed two wickets. In reply, JKCA were bundled out at 116 runs in 41.2 overs. Dhruv Singh (28),Govind (17) and Waseem Bashir (13) contributed to the total. Digvesh claimed 4/16 and Deepak Dhapola took 3/22.

Minerva defeat HPCA

Minerva Academy defeated Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) by eight wickets. Batting first, HPCA scored 190 runs before getting all out in 46.1 overs. Ankit Mani (45) and Prashant Tomar (36) were the two main performers for the side. Yuvraj Chaudhary picked up 4/38 for the bowling side. In reply, Minerva Academy scored 192/2 in 20.4 overs with the help of Nehal Pajni (84 off 36 balls, with nine boundaries and six sixes), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (49) and Ankit Chaudhary (48).

