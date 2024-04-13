Tribune News Service

Mohali: Plans are afoot to begin the daily Abu Dhabi-Chandigarh flight from May 16. An airport official said, “Booking of this sector has commenced. However, the airport authorities will hold a meeting with customs and immigration as their support is critical for starting this flight.” The flight will depart from Chandigarh at 2:45 am. From Abu Dhabi, the flight will arrive herer at 3:30 am. TNS

Sanitation staff protest in Kharar

Mohali: Not paid salary this month, sanitation workers of the Kharar Municipal Council staged a demonstration by taking out a march with garbage-laden trolleys, autos and trucks through the markets towards the house of civic body president Jaspreet Kaur Longia here on Friday. TNS

Demand for train via UT

Mohali: Office-bearers of the Malayalee Samajam, a Keralite voluntary, socio-cultural organisation, on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ferozepur. They sought to divert Amritsar-Kochuveli Sampark Kranti Express (train number 12483/12484) via Chandigarh.

