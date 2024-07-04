Abu Dhabi flight late by 4 hours

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

The Abu Dhabi-Chandigarh flight arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here four and a half hours late today. The flight, which reached here at 7:47 am, reportedly got delayed due to fog in Abu Dhabi.

The Dubai-Chandigarh flight was diverted to Amritsar for unknown reasons. The flight departed from Dubai airport at 10:41 am, 30 minutes late. It was scheduled to arrive here at 3:15 pm but was diverted to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar. It took off from Chandigarh back to Dubai at 7:14 pm, late by 2 hours and 45 minutes.

