ABVP activists hold protest at Panjab University, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 6
A protest was organised by the Panjab University’s student political group, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), outside the DSW’s office. They were demanding a solution to hostel-related problems.
The group demanded that the seats in all hostels should be increased. “The system of providing hostels on a guest basis should be started again. Modern kitchens should be set up in all hostels. The shops at the Student Centre are charging more than the approved rates,” said one of the ABVP’s spokespersons.
