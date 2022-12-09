ABVP alleges fake admissions at Panjab University in complaint to Chandigarh SSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a complaint to the UT SSP alleging fake admission in LLM course of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) at Panjab University.

“The ABVP has been agitating for the past several days regarding ‘forgery’ in the UILS, but the administration has not taken satisfactory action on the matter,” said Sakshi Thakur, joint secretary, ABVP, Punjab. She alleged: “Even the Vice-Chancellor is seen protecting the persons involved in the forgery. No inquiry has been marked, till date.”

The complainant, Harish Gujjar, who lost the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) election, supported the allegations. “We submitted a complaint, along with evidence, to the Chandigarh SSP today,” said Gujjar.