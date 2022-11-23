ABVP alleges irregularities in LLM admissions at Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Members of the ABVP today staged a protest alleging irregularities in admissions to LLM course in the University Institute of Legal Studies, Panjab University. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the VC.

Levelling a charge against Panjab University Campus Students’ Council president Ayush Khatkar, ABVP state joint secretary Sakshi Thakur said on October 3, the UILS uploaded a list of students selected for the two-year LLM course on the university’s website. She claimed, “Students enrolled in the advocates/judicial officers’ quota were included in the list and only 13 seats were available for the general category applicants. However, a separate box was made on the last page of the list and Ayush Khatkar was allotted a seat in the general category.”

“These are baseless allegations. They are not ready to accept their defeat,” said Ayush Khatkar.

