ABVP protests outside VC office

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists today protested outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar and raised slogans against him over the alleged forgery in LLM admissions at the University Institute of Legal Sciences (UILS), Panjab University.

Punjab ABVP joint secretary Sakshi Thakur alleged, “The university has become a den of corruption in the education sector. The ABVP has been agitating for a long time about the forgery in the UILS, but the administration has not yet conducted any satisfactory investigation in this regard. Despite having all evidence and facts, if the VC is not able to get a proper investigation done, it proved that he is protecting the persons involved in the matter.”

The VC was reportedly not present at the office when the protest took place.

The protesting party activists said they would continue their stir till the university administration took action against “culprits” of the “fraud”.