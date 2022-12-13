ABVP stages protest on Panjab University campus

Chandigarh, December 12
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the Panjab University (PU) administration by tying black bands on their faces outside the Vice Chancellor’s office today.
The protesting students also submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor along with all facts and evidence, alleging that there were bogus admissions in one of the departments of the university.
“During the Panjab University Campus Student (PUCSC) elections, one of the department directors took nominations of only CYSS candidates for the DR elections and even cancelled the nominations of all other students contesting the polls,” said ABVP Punjab State Joint Secretary Sakshi Thakur.
“The PUCSC president was allotted an out-of-way seat. We demand a fair investigation into this entire episode and stringent action against those involved in it,” she added.
