ABVP submits memo to Syndicate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University, today submitted a memorandum to the Syndicate. It has demanded that all research scholars must be provided with scholarships and the PU-PHD entrance exam for all arts subjects be conducted in Hindi, English and Punjabi.

“A special chance given to science students should be extended to the students of all departments. Stipend of BDS and MDS students must be raised in accordance with the hike in their fee. The Arts Block canteen should be opened immediately and the date of PUCSC elections announced immediately.

“A retrial should be conducted for those students who have missed their first chance for trial. Coffee house at Student Centre be reopened immediately and recruitment of permanent faculty against the vacant posts started,” said Shourya Mehra, unit’s secretary.

#Panjab University Chandigarh