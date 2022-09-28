ABVP submits memo to Syndicate

Chandigarh, September 27
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University, today submitted a memorandum to the Syndicate. It has demanded that all research scholars must be provided with scholarships and the PU-PHD entrance exam for all arts subjects be conducted in Hindi, English and Punjabi.
“A special chance given to science students should be extended to the students of all departments. Stipend of BDS and MDS students must be raised in accordance with the hike in their fee. The Arts Block canteen should be opened immediately and the date of PUCSC elections announced immediately.
“A retrial should be conducted for those students who have missed their first chance for trial. Coffee house at Student Centre be reopened immediately and recruitment of permanent faculty against the vacant posts started,” said Shourya Mehra, unit’s secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...