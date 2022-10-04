Academic partnerships in focus at education summit in Chandigarh University, Gharuan

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 3

Focussing on formulating and strengthening international academic collaborations in higher education for innovative teaching methods and global sustainability of academic models, two-day Global Education Summit-2022 started at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, today.

The event is also being attended by vice chancellors of top universities of foreign countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Russia, Italy, Ireland, Ukraine, South Africa, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia and Ethiopia.

The summit was inaugurated by Prof Sibrandes Poppema, President, Sunway University, Malaysia; Prof Osei-Wusu Achaw, Vice Chancellor, Kumasi Technical University, Ghana; Prof Dayang Hajah Zohrah Binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor, Brunei University of Technology, Brunei, the guests of honour, along with Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor; and Dr Anand Agarwal, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

“Education is not only about finding and using your own talent for the greater good but also enabling others to develop their talents. In this context, all universities world over can learn from each other,” said Poppema.

