Access court judgments in regional languages online

Mohali, June 6

The judgments of the Supreme Court (SC) and the High Court (HC) in Hindi and other regional languages on e-SCR portal of the apex court (judgments.ecourts.gov.in) and on the Punjab and Haryana High Court website (highcourtchd.gov.in) have been made available by the AI Assisted Legal Translation Advisory Committee for the general public, stakeholders and departments concerned.

Aashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, said, “Departments are advised to compile judgments relating to them and web host the same on their respective portals in English and regional languages to provide access to officials and the general public.”

She said, “The availability of important judgments in Hindi and regional languages will help the general public, advocates and law students.”

