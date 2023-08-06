Accident victim awarded Rs 30 lakh compensation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Chandigarh (MACT) has directed the insurance company, owner and driver of a car to pay Rs 30,01,600 as compensation to Pranaam, a resident of a Lakarmai Partap Pur village of Yamuna Nagar district, who suffered disability in a road accident .

Pranaam filed the petition through his wife Mehak. Pranaam (30) said he was a labourer and was earning Rs 12,000 per month. On May 12, 2018, he was riding a motorcycle with Amreesh Kumar sitting pillion. They were on the way from Nathanpur to Lakkarmai Partap Pur village. Around 10.30 pm, they reached in front of Sanjay Stone Crusher in the Nathanpur area when a Maruti car coming from the opposite side hit the motorcycle. Both the claimant and Amreesh suffered injuries. The driver sped away after the accident. Amreesh was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhari, while he was taken to SD Memorial Hospital, Nathanpur.

Amreesh was declared dead. The injuring caused in the accident, rendered Pranaam 100% disabled and he couldn’t do any work to earn a living. The car driver and owner denied the charges.

After hearing of the arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents to pay Rs 30,01,600 to the claimant.

The tribunal said out of the total amount, Rs 5,00,000 (with accrued interest) will be paid to the claimant as per rules and the remaining amount shall be kept in the shape of FDR, in the name of the claimant with a nationalized bank, fetching the highest rate of interest.