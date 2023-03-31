Accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria arrested

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 31

The district police arrested an accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria here on Friday.

Five pistols and 20 live cartridges were also seized.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Malkit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Gurdaspur district and currently residing in Kharar, was planning to commit a crime.

The gang is involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs in the state, he said.

The SSP said Malkit was already facing five criminal cases in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. He is also a proclaimed offender in a case registered at Batala.

He will be produced in court and a police remand obtained, he added.