Accountant in Haryana VB net over graft

Ambala, September 21
A team of the Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ambala, today arrested an employee of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 500 for clearing a bill of around Rs 18,000.
The suspect was identified as Krishan, an accountant.
In his complaint to the VB, Saurabh Rana of Ambala City had stated that he had got the work of repairing inverter and UPS. He had submitted his bill of Rs 18,055 against the repair work done, but the accountant, Krishan, was allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 500 to pass the bill.
Acting on the complaint, a team was constituted and the accountant was nabbed red-handed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...