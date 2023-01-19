Accused denied anticipatory bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of Narinder Handa, Vivek Handa and Vikram Handa, all residents of Raipur Khurd village, Chandigarh, in a case registered under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and 120-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code by the Sector 11 police on September 24 last year.

The police registered the case after a contraband (1,371-gram ganja) was found by the police in a car of advocate Ashok Sehgal parked outside his house in Sector 15. The police said it had received information about the contraband.

During investigation, the man, from whose SIM the call providing information about the contraband was made, said his SIM card had been taken from him by Khairati Lal and his son, Vikram Handa, months ago and both were using it now. The father-son duo runs an onion trading company. The police said their houses were found locked. Accordingly, four persons were named in the FIR.

The accused said they had been falsely implicated in the case by the police.

Dismissing the bail applications, the court said the accused were not entitled to the concession of anticipatory bail. Not only the nature and gravity of the offence were very serious, rather it was also a fact that the custodial interrogation of the accused would also be required to unearth the facts and to know the involvement of other persons in the conspiracy. The gravity of the offence enhanced from the fact that an innocent person had been tried to be involved in a very grave offence under the NDPS Act by the accused just for the settlement of some civil dispute.

The police got a tip-off

