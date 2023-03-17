Accused denied bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

CJM Dr Aman Inder Singh dismissed the bail application of an accused arrested on the charges of showing pistol and manhandling a cop at a naka.

“The accused obstructed public servants in discharge of their official duty and also caused injury to a police official on duty. These types of offences cannot be taken lightly as it will send a wrong signal in the society and encourage the public at large to take the law in their hands. Moreover, granting bail to the accused will demoralise public servants and discourage them from discharging their public duties property,” observed the court.

The police claimed that on March 12 around 12:20 am, a vehicle being driven at a high speed and recklessly was indicated to stop at a naka on the road separating Sector 17 and 18.

There were two occupants in the car and a pistol was kept on the dashboard. When Head Constable Verender started checking the vehicle, one of the accused, Prabhsimran Singh, picked up the pistol and showed it to him. The police alleged that the accused pushed HC Verender and sped away. The accused, Prabhsimran Singh, was arrested and the vehicle was recovered from him.