Accused denied bail in case of fake promotion orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Court of Additional Sessions Judge Narender has rejected a bail application of Bahadur Singh who was arrested in the alleged forgery case of issuing promotion orders of 11 Punjab Police personnel under the name of a former Punjab DGP.

Bahadur Singh was posted as Superintendent of the E-I branch at the building of Headquarters, Punjab Police, Sector 9, Chandigarh.

The police arrested the accused on January 18 after registering an FIR .

The Chandigarh Police registered a case against unidentified persons on a complaint by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, on behalf of the Punjab Police, on January 12, alleging forgery of promotion and recruitment orders. The names of many constables, senior constables, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors were mentioned in the alleged promotion orders issued with the signatures of former Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya.

On verification of all these above orders, it was found that no such orders were issued from the office of the then DGP, Punjab, and the signatures of the then DGP had been forged to prepare the fake orders benefiting the persons. The counsel for the accused argued that the accused had been falsely implicated in this case. The result of CFSL is still awaited and there is no chance for the accused to hamper the investigation or tamper with the evidence.

Atul Sethi, public prosecutor, said there were serious allegations against the accused. The applicant was Superintendent of the E-I branch in the establishment of Punjab Police Headquarters, Sector 9, Chandigarh and he had called ASI Dharminder Singh who was also working in the same branch on Sunday i.e. January 9, 2022, and asked him to endorse the number of the fake promotion orders of as many as 11 police officials in the dispatch register of back date. Sethi further argued that the investigation was still going on.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application. The court said mere long custody did not make the accused entitled to the bail.