Accused gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Chandigarh, August 8
Special Judge, Fast-track Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced an accused to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl aged about eight years. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.
In the complaint, the girl’s grandmother had said on June 22, 2019, her granddaughter told her that a boy, to whom she addressed as “bhaiya”, gave her a Rs10 note and asked her to fetch “lassi”. When she went in his the room to deliver the “lassi”, the boy bolted the door from inside and violated her.
“In our country, female children are revered as symbol/representative of goddess Durga on the earth. The convict, instead of noticing serenity, purity and innocence of the victim, has treated her as an object for the gratification of his lust. He has not only committed an offence against the victim, but also against the belief and ‘sanskars’ of our traditional society. Such a heinous and depreciable act of accused calls for a strict punishment,” the court observed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...