Accused gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Special Judge, Fast-track Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced an accused to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl aged about eight years. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

In the complaint, the girl’s grandmother had said on June 22, 2019, her granddaughter told her that a boy, to whom she addressed as “bhaiya”, gave her a Rs10 note and asked her to fetch “lassi”. When she went in his the room to deliver the “lassi”, the boy bolted the door from inside and violated her.

“In our country, female children are revered as symbol/representative of goddess Durga on the earth. The convict, instead of noticing serenity, purity and innocence of the victim, has treated her as an object for the gratification of his lust. He has not only committed an offence against the victim, but also against the belief and ‘sanskars’ of our traditional society. Such a heinous and depreciable act of accused calls for a strict punishment,” the court observed.