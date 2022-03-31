Accused gets bail as police fail to submit challan in 90 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

A local court has granted bail to a person arrested in an attempt-to-murder case after the police failed to submit a challan in the stipulated period.

The accused, Mohit, had filed a bail application through advocate Dikshit Arora under Section 167(2) of the CrPC. Arora argued that the accused was arrested on November 10 last year in a case registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC.

Arora said since the police failed to present the chargesheet in the court in the prescribed 90 days, the accused was entitled to bail without delay.

The counsel stated that the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

In his complaint to the police, Chanderbhan, a resident of Ram Darbar, alleged that three persons, including the accused, attacked his friend Rakesh with a knife on November 9 last year at a liquor shop. He stated that he was injured in the attack by the accused who later fled on a bike.

The police reached the spot on getting information about the incident. Cops took them to a hospital. Arora, while arguing for the bail, stated that the trial would take time and no useful purpose would be served in keeping the accused behind bars.