Accused walks free in drug case

Chandigarh, April 22

A local court has acquitted an accused in a drug case.

As per the prosecution, the police had arrested the accused, Rajinder Verma, on June 3, 2019, with 40 gm of smack for which he failed to produce any permit or licence. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Barun Jaswal, the counsel for the accused, argued that Rajinder was falsely implicated. The police had not followed the provision under Section 50 of the NDPS Act.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.

