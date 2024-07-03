Chandigarh: Achievers in different fields awarded

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Superhits 93.5 Red FM organised the Red FM Achievers Awards 2024 in association with The Tribune Group of Publications. These awards celebrate the excellence and exceptional achievements across many fields.

The winners were awarded by Bollywood star Suniel Shetty at a function here. The awardees are Nirwana Greens, M Pro Realtors, SBP, SBS Group of Companies, Marbella Twin Towers, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited, Nippy Jewellers, Central Town, Gurukul Global School, Vision India Group, Paras Health, Panchkula, Idyllic Group, Evoq Realtech, TMT Polymers India Pvt Ltd, ALC Group, Grecian Hospital, 19th Avenue, Amity University (Mohali), VCS Developers, Manisha Foam, Harry Dutt, Creative Future Consulenza, Mentor Group, Export House, Orchid Land Planners, Gagan Luthra Consultants, Rosero Elena, Zafrani, GDPL, Vaaho Consultants, Batra Tyres, Dr Bhanu Partap Saluja, Hop Up India, Top Rankers, Aapurva Wellness & Healthcare Clinic, astrologer Rohit Sharma and Evergreens Paints.

