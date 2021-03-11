Middukhera murder: Act against singer’s manager, victim’s brother asks Mohali SSP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, has written to the Mohali SSP, seeking police action against Shagan Preet Singh and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The victim’s brother also urged the SSP to ‘preserve call details, location of mobile phone, mobile dump data, travel history and bank transaction details of Shagan Preet and his accomplices as well as the three shooters arrested by the Delhi Police so that the conspiracy behind the murder was cracked.

He alleged that Shagan Preet was closely associated with the aforesaid shooters as he had provided every possible aid to them, including food and shelter, and even informed them about Vicky’s whereabouts. “He allegedly showed the photographs of Vicky and our house a day prior to the murder following which Shagan Preet and all shooters did a recce of the house,” he claimed.

Ajay Pal alleged that Shagan Preet was a manager of a popular Punjabi singer. “I request you to call the singer and others to ascertain Shagan Preet’s whereabouts and also verify whether the singer had any role in the murder,” he added. —