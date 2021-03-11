Act against those spreading filth to malign Panchkula MC image: Haryana Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

Putting the blame for deteriorating cleanliness and a common sight of heaps of garbage across the city on “mischievous elements”, Haryana Speaker and local MLA ordered the police to take action against those deliberately “trying to malign the MC’s image.”

He said cleanliness and beautification were his topmost priorities and several initiatives had been taken in this regard. “If anybody tries to sabotage our efforts by intentionally spreading filth, it will not be tolerated,” Gian Chand Gupta added.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa were among those present at the meeting held in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in Chandigarh.

During the meeting, the contractor for garbage collection was also summoned.

Meanwhile, Gupta stated that it had come to his notice that some “mischievous elements” were still charging fee for door-to-door waste collection from residents.

The MC had recently hired an agency for door-to-door waste collection. The selected agency was awarded the contract for one year. Unlike earlier, people are not required to pay any fee for the service.

For now, it is confined to the areas under Sector 1 to 19. It will be implemented in other parts of the city in a phased manner. The MLA also asked senior officials of the civic body to ensure cleanliness across the city with the cooperation of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

