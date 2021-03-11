Act independently, HC asks Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 28

In a major embarrassment for Panjab University, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked it to act independently after the university said the final decision on hostel accommodation for transgenders would be taken only after receiving guidelines from the UT Administration.

Virtually rapping the university for its stand on the issue, Justice Sudhir Mittal of the High Court asserted that it was expected to be alive to the challenges that have arisen following the acceptance of ‘transgender’ as a separate sex and they coming forward to pursue higher education and becoming an inclusive part of society.

The assertion came just over a month after the matter was brought to the notice of the High Court with a transgender filing a petition following a grievance over the non-availability of hostel accommodation even after the grant of admission to a post-graduate course. Justice Mittal’s Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that the first semester had already been completed. As such, there was an element of urgency in the matter.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, counsel for the university and other respondents told Justice Mittal’s Bench that a room in the faculty house stood allocated to the petitioner temporarily. Besides, eating arrangements had been made for the student in the adjoining working women’s hostel.

Justice Mittal asserted that Panjab University was an institution providing higher education in various subjects. It had departments teaching subjects related to social sciences also. Such an institution was expected to be cognizant of the challenges. Justice Mittal added the academics should, as such, be proactive and evolve strategies to address such challenges. They were not expected to rely upon the government or the UGC policies for taking decisions in such matters.

“Being an autonomous body, it should act independently. Thus, the statement made by the counsel for the respondents cannot be accepted. Panjab University is directed to inform the court on the next date of the hearing regarding steps taken to address the issue,” Justice Mittal asserted. The case will now come up for further hearing in the third week of May.