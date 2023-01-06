Action against 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The Excise and Taxation Department, UT, today initiated proceedings against two liquor vends in Sector 22 and Dhanas after these were found violating the norms, including selling liquor without permit.

The action came after the department received information about various discrepancies, including non-issuance of invoices and sale of expired beer, at the two vends. On checking the two sites, the officials found these violating the norms.

In the past few days, the department has received information from the police regarding seizure of liquor, meant for sale in Chandigarh, at Haryana’s Sonepat and Panchkula, prompting it to seek information from the police as well as bottling plants about detail of liquor such as batch number, hologram, retail vend, etc., to trace its source.

During the past one year, the department has initiated proceedings under relevant provisions of the Excise Act/rules against four bottling plants and 10 retail liquor vends following information received from the police and other sources.

Similarly, the department had directed the licencees of two vends in Mauli Jagran Colony and Industrial Area, Phase 1, to shift these to different location over violations. The matter is sub judice.