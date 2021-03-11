Action sought over ‘illegal’ hoardings in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

Former Deputy Mayor and councillor Satish Kumar Kainth has demanded action against the installation of illegal hoardings by political parties on government land.

In a letter to the MC Commissioner, Kainth alleged that illegal hoardings were installed by commercial establishments and political parties on government land without paying the advertisement fee. This practice clearly indicated the pick-and-choose policy adopted by the advertisement department of the MC, he alleged.

It was a violation of the Advertisement Control Order, 1954, as four big hoardings had been installed for a long time just in front of the Haryana Chief Minister’s House in the city.

Recently, a notice had been served on the authorities concerned for an illegal hoarding of the Punjab Congress Committee and PPCC president Amrinder Raja Warring had paid the fee. However, such notices were also issued to the Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties but they had not deposited the fee, he said.

Kainth requested the Commissioner to take necessary action against the hoardings installed outside the house of the Haryana Chief Minister.