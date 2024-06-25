Activist demands safety audit

Chandigarh, June 24
In the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy at Elante, city-based activist and lawyer Ajay Jagga has urged the UT Administration to conduct a safety audit and inspection of all gaming zones in Chandigarh, including those at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground.
Jagga, in a letter addressed to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, has pointed out that the incident at the Elante mall, which resulted in the child’s death, has revealed significant safety lapses and sparked widespread concern.
He emphasised that mandatory safety audits should be implemented at all gaming zones to prevent such incidents in the future.
Jagga called for the reconstitution of the District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC), as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
He stressed the importance of ensuring that management at these gaming zones take all necessary precautions to safeguard their customers. He also recommended that all activities at these premises be suspended till their safety audit reports are verified by the UT Administration.
Jagga criticised the practice of requiring customers to sign an undertaking that absolves the management of responsibility in the event of injury or death. He cited the Gujarat HC suo motu action in May regarding the tragic fire at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, as a precedent for proactive measures in consumer safety.
