Adam of US defeats Indian challenger

Chandigarh, December 31

Top seed Adam Bojkovic of USA defeated Indian challenger Vishal Prakash 6-1 6-2 during a first round qualifying match on the opening day of the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Juniors (J3) Tournament, at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10 here today.

Parth Deorukhakar defeated Tanussh Ghildyal 7-5 5-7(11-9), while Rian Sharma ousted Mayank Sharma 6-1 7-5. Second seeded Jaishnav Shinde also moved ahead by defeating Dhruv Sachdeva 6-1 6-1 and Aarjun Pandit defeated Shankar Heisnam 6-4 6-1. Daksh Kapoor outplayed Fateh Singh 7-6(8) 7-6(4) and Samarth Sahita defeated Sathyajit Nair 6-3 6-2. Third seed Tejas Ahuja defeated Ayush Sharma 2-6 6-2 (12-10).

In the girls’ category, top seed Indian player Durganshi Kumar easily defeated Padma Veda Manikonda 6-4 6-0. Sameira Pahwa moved ahead by defeating Amodini Naik 6-4 6-4 and Radha Shadhra defeated Nikita Agrawal without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0.

Niyati Kukreti outplayed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-1 6-4 and Asmi Adkar won against Aarushi Mahendra Raval 6-2 6-2. Yashika logged a hard fought 4-6 6-0(10-5) victory over Boidehi Unkil and Suhani Gaur defeated Rachna 6-2 6-0. Sally Prashantkumar Thakkar also moved ahead by defeating Sia Mahajan 6-4 6-2 and Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru ousted Divya Ungrish 4-6 7-6(1) (10-7).

Results

Boys: Jai Dutta bt Viswasenan Navaneethan 6-0 3-0 (retd), Bhicky Sagolshem bt Parth Sharma 6-0 6-0, Sehaj Singh Panwar bt Parag Jain 6-1 6-4, Debasis Sahoo bt Abhinav Sangra 6-1 6-1 and Adavait Mantri bt Satvik Singh 6-2 6-0.