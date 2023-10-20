ADC, airport authorities discuss measures to prevent bird hits

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 19

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke today had an audience with the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport authorities and officials of GMADA, the municipal corporation, the Rural Development Department and panchayats about plans to rid the airfield around the airport of birds.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said that several preventive measures to avert any untoward incident during the landing and taking off of aircraft due to the presence of avians in the airfield were discussed in the meeting.

Tidke said the airport authorities believe that birds flock to the area because there are meat shops situated near the airport. The garbage dumps near the area are also a cause for concern.

The peril of the use of laser lights at night at nearby marriage palaces and hotels was also discussed. The officials today arrived at the decision to ban the use of lights within 200 metres of the airport. Tidke directed GMADA, the Mohali Municipal Corporation, the Rural Development Department and panchayats to take steps to prevent bird hits. Besides, he asked the CM’s field officer, Inder Pal, who was also present in the meeting, to clamp prohibitory orders to ban the use of laser lights within 200 metres of the airport.

Avians in airfield

