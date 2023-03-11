ADC Amninder Kaur Brar urges residents to get Aadhaar details updated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 10

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amninder Kaur Brar today urged people to update their Aadhaar details in case they have not updated them during the last eight to 10 years, i.e., prior to 2015.

The official said the Central Government has initiated an exercise to strengthen citizens; Aadhaar by updating latest Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents.

Under the initiative, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new functionality of document update in Aadhaar through the Document Update feature, she said.

Brar added that the feature is accessible online through ‘my Aadhaar’ portal or at any Aadhaar enrollment centre, thereby the citizens must use these options to update their details to avoid inconvenience.

She added that as per guidelines issued by the UIDAI, all card holders must update their details with mobile numbers, current proof of identity and current proof of address. She said it was the need of the hour that all of us kept the Aadhaar details updated by filling in KYC forms, adding that if there was not any significant change in demographic details, even though applicants are required to update their proof of identity and proof of address.

She also appealed to parents to get the details of their children aged between 5 and 15 years updated at the earliest.

During the meeting, project manager Raman Abrol made a presentation on the Aadhaar card and its importance.