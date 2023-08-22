ADC hails NDMA app for disaster-related alerts

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

ADC Varsha Khangwal today said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched a national disaster alert portal and mobile app, ‘Sachet’, for preliminary disaster-related alerts.

Through this portal, members of the general public can easily stay abreast of disaster-related developments. She noted that the portal has been launched as part of the third phase of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR).

The ADC added that the ‘Sachet’ mobile app also keeps the users up to speed with the latest developments pertaining to weather, temperature and pollution levels in one’s locality.

