Add ‘Panchkula’ to Chandigarh Railway Station, says Haryana

Panchkula, November 25

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said a letter had been written to the Ministry of Railways to rename the Chandigarh Railway Station as Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station.

Gupta said this after holding a meeting with Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway, at the Chandigarh Railway Station to discuss various issues for the convenience of passengers on the Panchkula side of the station. He said after the renaming of the railway station, passengers coming to Panchkula would be immensely benefited.

Gupta said on reaching the Chandigarh Railway Station, passengers going to Panchkula remained confused as to from where they had to go to Panchkula. In this dilemma, some passengers even reach the Kalka railway station.

Gupta said he also talked to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard, who asked to send a proposal for the same. He said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had written a letter to the Ministry of Railways to rename the Chandigarh Railway Station as Chandigarh-Panchkula railway station.

The Speaker said for the convenience of passengers, a 24-hour reservation counter should also be set up at the railway station on the Panchkula side. Apart from this, waiting lounge, parking and all other facilities, which were being provided on the Chandigarh side of the railway station, should be made available on the Panchkula side.

He also demanded that work for the construction of an underpass to provide better connectivity to the people of Chandigarh and Panchkula should also be started at the earliest. He said it would pass under the railway line and the maps and drawings of this project had already been completed.

He said the Railways had prepared a plan to develop the Chandigarh Railway Station as a grand railway station equipped with all necessary facilities. Tenders had already been allotted for this work and it was expected that the renovated railway station would be ready in around 15 months.

He said the Ministry of Railways had identified selected railway stations in the country for facelift and this railway station was one among them. The Railways had its maximum land on the Panchkula side and he hoped that most of the development works would be done towards the Panchkula side.

Emphasising the need for Metro in Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali, Gupta said the problem of traffic jams in Chandigarh was increasing rapidly. Therefore, considering the situation in the coming 10-15 years, there was a need to run Metro in the tricity.

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager, Northern Railway, assured that the suggestion given by Gupta would be incorporated in the redevelopment plan of the railway station.

