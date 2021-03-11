Adda Cricket XI win tourney

Chandigarh, May 8
Adda Cricket XI defeated Godrej Cricket Club by 23 runs to win the Main Bhi Bhagat Singh T20 Cricket Tournament today.
Batting first, Adda Cricket XI posted 175 in 20 overs with the help of Gupreet SIngh (56), Dr Luthra (52) and Gulshan Kumar (37). Soni Kumar and Vaibhav Arora claimed two wickets each, while Rahul Hooda claimed one for the bowling side.
In reply, Godrej Club posted 153/9 in the allotted overs. Hooda (25), captain Saurabh Ghakhar (23), Rahul Soni Kumar (19) and Amit Jamwal (17) were the main contributors for the chase. Sumeet claimed three wickets, while Pankaj, Amit Gandhi and Dr Luthra claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
