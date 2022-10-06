Additional Secretary interacts with Kharar farmers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 5

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, (Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare), attended a farm demonstration on crop residue management at Rangian village in Kharar and interacted with farmers.

The objectives of the crop residue management scheme includes protecting environment from air pollution and preventing loss of nutrients and soil microorganisms caused by burning of crop residue; promoting management of crop residue by retention/incorporation into the soil or collection for further utilisation through the use of appropriate mechanisation inputs; promoting farm machinery banks for custom hiring of crop residue management machinery to offset the adverse economies of scale arising due to small landholding and high cost of individual ownership; creating awareness among stakeholders through demonstration, capacity building activities and differentiated information, education and communication strategies for effective utilisation and management of crop residue.

#Agriculture #Environment #Kharar #Mohali #Pollution