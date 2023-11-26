Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

The Panjab University Syndicate today approved the creation of an additional seat for transgender students from the 2024-25 session in every course at the university’s various departments and regional centres.

Also, templates and application forms for direct recruitment of professors and principals in constituent colleges as per the UGC regulations have been approved.

On the recommendations of one of the Syndicate members, a provision to allow applicants from industry or government organisations to enrol in PhD programmes at the UIET has been taken into account. “Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig will soon approve staffers associated with organisations like the DRDO and the CSIO to enrol in PhD programmes here, which will widen the scope of research as they come with field experience,” said Syndicate member Dr Parveen Goyal.

The inefficient functioning of the construction office despite excess manpower, the issue prominently highlighted during the recent general body meeting of PUTA, was also taken up. It has been decided that either PU-affiliated colleges, which are on the list of defaulters for the rise in cheating cases during exams, install CCTV cameras or these will not be made examination centres.

The Syndicate also approved the framing of policy for current and future sessions for those post-matric scholarship (PMS) candidates who pay examination fee.

An agenda item related to panel recommendations to formulate guidelines for PhD students with regard to the creation of separate faculty for interdisciplinary studies was deferred. The committee report to look into grievances of teachers of Guru Nanak National College in Doraha, Ludhiana, regarding irregularities in the payment of salaries to the faculty in the past more than two years was approved during the meeting.

During the meet, Prof Gurmeet Singh, a Syndicate member, suggested that the Museum of Fine Arts in the university be renamed, offering tribute to Prof BN Goswamy, the vision behind the setting up of the museum.

#Panjab University Chandigarh