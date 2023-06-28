Address illicit trade menace collectively: DIG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Illicit activities such as counterfeiting and smuggling create an adverse impact on our aspirations of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy. This clandestine activity undermines legitimate businesses, siphons off government revenue and stifles economic growth. To realise our vision, we must collectively address the menace of illicit trade, fortifying our economy against its corrosive effects. UT DIG Deepak Purohit stated this while addressing a capacity building programme for police officers on prevention of counterfeiting and smuggling’ organized by FICCI-CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) at Recruitment Training Centre, Police Lines, in Sector 26 here today.

Purohit said: “The scourge of counterfeiting and smuggling undermines the very essence of our mission of Amrit Kaal. These illicit activities not only cripple our economy and rob legitimate businesses of their rightful earnings but also jeopardise the well-being of our society”.

The consequences of counterfeiting and smuggling extend beyond mere financial losses and create breeding grounds for anti-national elements, enabling the activities of terrorist networks, he asserted.

This underscores the urgent need for law-enforcement agencies to be well-equipped and knowledgeable in safeguarding consumers from the inherent dangers associated with these illegal practices, he said. Purohit also emphasised the crucial importance of establishing an in-house training module within the Police Department.