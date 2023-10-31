'Ample' supply, yet onion prices shoot up

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, October 30

The wholesale prices of onion at Lasalgaon APMC (in Nashik district of Maharashtra), Asia’s largest onion wholesale market, shot up by around 30 per cent in the last one week, impacting prices in markets across north India.

In city too, even as Sector 26 market committee members claim the supply has not been impacted, retail price of onions ranged between Rs 70 and Rs 90 per kg on Monday.

Auction recorder Rashwinder Singh said, “Within a week, the wholesale price of onions in the city increased from Rs 25 to Rs 65 per kg. On October 28, the price of onions from Nashik and Indore was Rs 65 per kg. It saw a slight dip to Rs 60 per kg on October 29. The mandi witnessed the arrival of mere 2,500-3,000 bags till Sunday.”

Manoj Kumar, secretary, market committee, said the arrival was considerable, but the market was volatile. “The consumers think the prices will eventually drop, so the demand is not so high,” he said. Many factors led to the price rise. However, the prices are expected to stabilise next week onwards, said sources.

