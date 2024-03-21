Chandigarh: ADG Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha interacts with NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

NCC Additional Director General Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha emphasised the significance of leadership, teamwork and perseverance in every facet of life while addressing cadets during an interactive session here today.

He also commended the display of discipline, leadership and teamwork of cadets who participated in the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi. As many as 527 cadets from various educational institutes attended the programme. They were also told about career opportunities in the armed forces and different entry schemes for becoming officers.

