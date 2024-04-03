Adhere to fire safety protocol: PGI to staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

In the wake of a fire incident at the PGIMER, doctors are being urged to prioritise fire safety measures to ensure the well-being of patients, staff and visitors.

The incident, which occurred at the Advanced Cardiac Centre on March 30, has prompted heightened vigilance and proactive steps to prevent such occurrences.

In response to the incident, the institute has issued an advisory to all doctors, emphasising the critical importance of fire safety protocols. The advisory follows a circular dated October 17 last year, which highlighted the need for identifying fire hotspots and vulnerable areas on the PGIMER premises.

Doctors have been instructed to comply with measures aimed at mitigating fire risks. This includes relocating battery banks outside hospital buildings and ensuring that fire escape routes are free from obstructions. All doctors have been urged to undergo comprehensive fire safety training to familiarise themselves with emergency procedures and protocols.

Doctors have been asked to exercise caution in their daily activities. They have been instructed to switch off electrical gadgets and appliances after use, monitor equipment for any sign of malfunction and report issues to the appropriate authorities.

