Adhiraj nets 3 in Strawberry Fields High School-26 win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Adhiraj scored three goals as Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, outclassed De-Himalayan Football Club 6-0 during the Chandigarh Youth (U-15) Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

The Sector 26 team jumped into the lead as Aarav scored in the 13th minute. Thereafter, Adhiraj (42nd, 43rd) netted two back-to-back goals. In the 44th minute, Shreyaan pushed the lead further followed by Adhiraj’s third goal for his team in the 46th minute. Shreyaan once again found the back of the net in the 60th minute to seal an easy win for the side.

In the U-13 category, the SFHS lads logged another win by defeating the same club 2-0. Vansh (32nd) and Dhruv (45th) scored a goal each for the side. Spail Villa FS defeated Delhi Public School 3-1. Agrim (15th), Aryan (20th) and Arush (41st) scored a goal each for the winning side, while Ran Vijay Rana (47th) found one for the school team. St Stephen’s School logged a 2-0 win over Sandhu Football Club. Vihaan (9th ) and Viraj (47th) scored a goal each for the side.

Royal FC defeated Liberty FC 3-2. Liberty FC got the lead through Aryan (13th). However, Sagar (21st), Himanshu (38th ) and Anuj (40th) scored a goal each for the winning side. Velocity FC recorded a 4-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21. Chandan (16th, 36th), Sarthak (22nd) and Kalash (45th) scored goals for the winning side.

In the U-15 category, Sandhu FC (Blue) defeated Saffron Arrows FC 2-1. Sarthak (27th) and Gurbir Singh (57th) scored goals for the winners, while Rohit (53rd) netted one for Saffron Arrows.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football