Adhiraj's ton helps St Joseph's log win

Chandigarh, November 10
An unbeaten century by Adhiraj Kurl (106 off 50 balls) helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, register a 176-run win over Manav Rachna International School in the ongoing St Joseph’s Invitational Cricket Championship.
Batting first, St Joseph’s lads posted 276/2 in 20 overs. Kurl’s innings was supported by Adhiraaj Kumar (60) and Ashmith Rana (41).
In reply, Manav Rachna scored 100 runs before getting all out in 18.4overs. Gauravit Kaushik (29), Shivakumar (14) and Kulraj (14) were the main scorers for the side.
In another match, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Mount Carmel School by 10 wickets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...