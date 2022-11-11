Adhiraj's ton helps St Joseph's log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

An unbeaten century by Adhiraj Kurl (106 off 50 balls) helped St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, register a 176-run win over Manav Rachna International School in the ongoing St Joseph’s Invitational Cricket Championship.

Batting first, St Joseph’s lads posted 276/2 in 20 overs. Kurl’s innings was supported by Adhiraaj Kumar (60) and Ashmith Rana (41).

In reply, Manav Rachna scored 100 runs before getting all out in 18.4overs. Gauravit Kaushik (29), Shivakumar (14) and Kulraj (14) were the main scorers for the side.

In another match, Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Mount Carmel School by 10 wickets.