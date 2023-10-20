Adhrav first in CBSE skating tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Adharv Kaushik claimed first position in the boys’ U-8 age group on the opening day of the CBSE North Zone (II) Skating Championship being held at St Soldier’s School, Mohali.

Yatharth Rana claimed second position and Yuvaan Chauhan stood third. Abira Yadav claimed first position in the girls’ U-8 event, while Parnika finished second and Driti Kaushal third. Gurtej Singh, Ujjwal Kumar and Ishaan Prajapati claimed first three positions, respectively, in the boys’ U-10 category. Avni Rathi claimed the top position in the girls’ U-10 event, followed by Siyona Sumbli at second spot and Taqdeer Kaur third. Krish claimed the boys’ U-12 gold medal, followed by Gauresh Pahwa and Mansehaj Singh. Aadhya Kaushik, Shurti and Harshini Pathak claimed the top three positions, respectively.

