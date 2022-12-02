Aditya, Vani walk away with TT gold

Mohali, December 1
Aditya Phondni and Prithvi Man Singh claimed top two positions, respectively, in the boys’ U-14 category, during the concluding day of the CBSE Cluster XVII Table Tennis Tournament at St Soldier’s School. Aditya Gupta and Pranjal claimed joint third position.
In the girls’ U-14 final, Vani Sharma defeated Akaalroop Kaur, while Nandini and Aameenjot finished joint third. In the boys’ U-17 category, Harkunwar Singh claimed first position and Pritish Sood finished second. Ishan and Chirag Garg claimed joint third position. Neha Singh defeated Paridhi Saini to claim the girls’ U-17 title, while Gunjot Kaur and Anjali Sharma finished at joint third spot.
In the boys’ U-19 category, Harkirat Singh, Aarav Jain and Naman Gupta claimed top three positions, respectively, while Pelf and Simran Rawat were the top two winners, respectively, in the girls’ U-19 event.
In the boys’ U-14 team championship, the team of St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh, claimed first position, while Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, finished second. Learning Path School, Mohali, finished third.
In the girls’ U-14 team event, St Joseph’s, Learning Paths and Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, claimed top three positions, respectively. Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, won the boys’ U-17 team championship, while DAV Public School, Chandigarh, finished second. DAV Public School, Mansa, and Manav Mangal School claimed joint third position.
In the girls’ U-17 team event, St Joseph’s and DAV School, Chandigarh, claimed top two positions, respectively. Learning Paths School and Manav Mangal School claimed joint third position. In boys’ U-19 team event, DAV School, Chandigarh, Learning Paths School and Gurukul Global School claimed first three positions, respectively.
DAV School, Chandigarh, won the girls’ U-19 team event, while Learning Paths School claimed second position. As many as 13 schools from the tricity, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh participated in the tournament.
