Administration asks IAF to finalise design, layout

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The UT Administration has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to finalise the design and layout of the proposed Air Force heritage centre to be set in the city.

A meeting to review the design and layout of the proposed centre was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal here today.

The IAF team presented the layout of the proposed centre, along with the IAF artefacts, which would be a part of the centre. Technical and civil infrastructure were also discussed in the meeting.

The IAF has been asked to finalise the design and layout of the centre and make fresh presentation to the department within the next two weeks so that the project completion is expedited on a priority.

In August last year, the UT Administration and the IAF had signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) for setting up of the Air Force heritage centre at the Government Press building in Sector 18. It will be the first such centre in the country.

The centre will be an iconic place, which will attract tourists from within the country and abroad and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for people.

The IAF will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments, memorabilia and other artefacts, including audio-video displays. The centre will also include a simulator wherein people can experience the

flying of an IAF aircraft. This will also act as a platform for motivating and facilitating the youth to join the force.

Pact signed in Aug last year

In August last year, the UT Administration and the Indian Air Force had signed an Agreement in Principle (AIP) for setting up of the Air Force heritage centre at the Government Press building in Sector 18 here. It will be the first such centre in the country. The centre will be an iconic place, which will attract tourists from within the country and abroad and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres for people.