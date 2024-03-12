Chandigarh Administration hikes DC rates by 8%, 15,000 staffers set to benefit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

To provide relief to thousands of employees drawing salary at DC rates, the UT Administration has enhanced the rates by nearly 8 per cent for 2024-25. The hike will be affective from April 1, 2024.

These rates will be available for adoption by all government offices, boards, corporations, PSU and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh Administration. However, these offices will take their own administrative decision on the adoption of these rates for their employees.

Nearly 15,000 outsourced employees working with various departments would be benefited from this order issued by the DC today.

An employee who was drawing Rs 20,000 per month will now get Rs 21,600. Similarly, employees who were getting Rs 24,563, will now get 25,791.

The government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the Central Government, Punjab Government, Haryana Government or any other government offices located in Chandigarh may take their own decision regarding adoption of the DC rates for their employees. The rates have been revised following representations by employee associations.

To provide relief to the workers working in the organised and unorganised sectors who are getting wages as per minimum rates of wages under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the rate has been enhanced by the Labour Commissioner, UT Labour Department, and the same will be effective from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

