'Administration not doing enough to clear Dadu Majra dump'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has accused the Chandigarh Administration of not fully utilising the revenue generated in the city and squandering it away by not protesting against the stepmotherly treatment meted out to the UT by the Union government.

Every rupee collected as tax from the people of Chandigarh by the administration goes to consolidated fund of India, he said during a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here today.

Accusing the party of not doing enough to remove garbage dump in Dadu Majra, Bansal alleged that a huge amount of money meant to clear the dump was going down the drain. He alleged that vehicles were being challaned even for minor violations, which occur due to bottlenecks in the traffic infrastructure of the city.

However, Bansal welcomed the decision of the Administration to begin work on the Metro Rail project and stated that the work could have been started at least10 years ago, as the Railway ministry had already given it a go-ahead during his tenure as the Union Railway Minister.