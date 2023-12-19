Administration plans to set up polling stations in highrises

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 18

The administration is exploring the possibilities of setting up polling stations in highrise buildings to enable more voters’ to turn up and facilitate their right to vote in the proximity of their residential accommodation.

Taking stock of the progress of the Special Summary Revision 2024, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain instructed the SDMs to resolve all the claims and objections by December 26.

The DC said during the Special Summary Revision-2024 that was conducted from October 27 to December 9, a total of 13,886 forms were received. Out of these forms, 8,167 belonged to new voters, while 1,451 were deletion requests, and 4,267 forms were received regarding corrections.

During the house-to-house verification, a total of 29,379 shifted, expired, blued, or repeated EPICs have been identified. Out of these, merely 12 per cent are pending. The DC asked all the SDMs to plan campaigns on the college or university level to urge the youth to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections. She also directed them to coordinate with the RWAs to register voters who have not been enrolled yet.

