Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

In view of the heavy rainfall, the UT Administration has restricted the entry of human and pet animals/cattle in water bodies for all purposes.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, due to continuous/regular heavy rainfall, the water bodies and choes are overflowing and entering into these can put their lives in danger.

District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh ordered as an emergency measure that no person shall himself go or take cattle/pet animals inside the nullahs, choes, rivulets, lakes, ponds and other similar water bodies such as Patiala ki Rao, Sukhna Choe etc in Chandigarh. Any breach of this order would invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order will not apply to the Disaster Management Team/police or military or paramilitary personnel and other government servants engaged in rescue operations or the activities authorised by the competent authority.

This order will be in force from August 23 to October 21.